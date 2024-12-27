Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson Injury: Likely to suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Larsson is probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain.

The rookie out of Arizona didn't play against Orlando on Thursday, but the probable tag suggests he's likely to suit up if he doesn't suffer any setbacks. Larsson is averaging 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 18.0 minutes per game off the bench in five outings in December.

