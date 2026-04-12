Pelle Larsson Injury: Now ruled out Sunday

Larsson (leg) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Larsson was recently added to the injury report because of a right lower-leg bruise. However, he has since been downgraded to out, potentially returning for the Play-In Tournament. Without the 25-year-old in the lineup, extra minutes might be absorbed by Kasparas Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez and Keshad Johnson.