Pelle Larsson Injury: Now ruled out Sunday
Larsson (leg) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Larsson was recently added to the injury report because of a right lower-leg bruise. However, he has since been downgraded to out, potentially returning for the Play-In Tournament. Without the 25-year-old in the lineup, extra minutes might be absorbed by Kasparas Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez and Keshad Johnson.
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