Pelle Larsson Injury: Probable for Monday
Larsson (triceps) is probable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
With Norman Powell (illness) sidelined, Larsson is likely going to grab another start. During Sunday's loss to Indiana, Larsson had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes.
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