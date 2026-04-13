Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Larsson is questionable for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets with a left lower-leg contusion.

The swingman missed Sunday's regular-season finale with the issue, and the Heat or likely to see how Larsson is feeling closer to Tuesday's tipoff before updating his status. If Larsson is ultimately downgraded to out Tuesday, Jaime Jaquez would be asked to step up and likely see more playing time.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
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