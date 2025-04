Larsson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Larsson missed three straight games to close out the regular season, but he remains day-to-day. In his last eight appearances for Miami, Larsson averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.