Pelle Larsson Injury: Remaining out against New Orleans
Larsson (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
Larsson will miss his second straight contest Friday due to a sprained ankle. Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Anderson will likely continue to receive the majority of Miami's forward minutes off the bench in the rookie's absence. Larsson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against Washington.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now