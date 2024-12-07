Pelle Larsson Injury: Won't play Saturday

Larsson (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Larsson sustained a right ankle sprain during Friday's practice, and the injury turned out to be severe enough to rule him out from Saturday's game altogether. It's unclear if he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Cavaliers in the second leg of this back-to-back set, but even if he does, he'll have a role off the bench in a best-case scenario.