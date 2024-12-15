Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson Injury: Won't travel to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Larsson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Larsson, Nikola Jovic (ankle) and Josh Richardson (heel) won't travel with the Heat to Detroit, and their next chance to suit up will come in Miami on Friday against the Thunder. In Larsson's absence, Kevin Love and Jaime Jaquez may see a few extra minutes against the Pistons.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now