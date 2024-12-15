Pelle Larsson Injury: Won't travel to Detroit

Larsson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Larsson, Nikola Jovic (ankle) and Josh Richardson (heel) won't travel with the Heat to Detroit, and their next chance to suit up will come in Miami on Friday against the Thunder. In Larsson's absence, Kevin Love and Jaime Jaquez may see a few extra minutes against the Pistons.