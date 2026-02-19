Pelle Larsson News: Available for Friday

Larsson (finger) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Larsson is primed to end a three-game absence. With Tyler Herro (ribs) expected to make his long-awaited return, fewer minutes could be needed from Larsson. Over his last eight outings, the second-year forward has averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes per game.