Pelle Larsson News: Available Friday
Larsson (ankle) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Larsson will suit up for Friday's elimination game, though he was also available for Wednesday's Play-In Game win over Chicago and didn't see the floor. The rookie forward isn't guaranteed minutes against Atlanta, as the club will have its usual rotation available.
