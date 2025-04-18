Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson

Pelle Larsson News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025

Larsson (ankle) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Larsson will suit up for Friday's elimination game, though he was also available for Wednesday's Play-In Game win over Chicago and didn't see the floor. The rookie forward isn't guaranteed minutes against Atlanta, as the club will have its usual rotation available.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
