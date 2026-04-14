Pelle Larsson News: Available to play
Larsson (Leg) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Hornets.
Larsson was upgraded from questionable to probable just minutes before this final update. The forward is expected to play a key role for the Heat, though it will likely be off the bench.
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