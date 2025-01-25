Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson News: Back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 3:02pm

Larsson is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Larsson posted four points and five rebounds across 14 minutes in the first start of his NBA career during Thursday's loss to the Bucks, and the rookie out of Arizona will return to his regular role off the bench. The Heat will start Haywood Highsmith in his place alongside Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

