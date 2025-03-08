Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson

Pelle Larsson News: Back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Larsson is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Larsson will return to the bench after starting in the previous contest, a 106-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday where he finished with five points, four boards and an assist across 18 minutes. He's expected to hover around the 15-20 minute mark off the bench, so his fantasy upside will be somewhat limited.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

