Pelle Larsson News: Back to bench role
Larsson is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Larsson will return to the bench after starting in the previous contest, a 106-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday where he finished with five points, four boards and an assist across 18 minutes. He's expected to hover around the 15-20 minute mark off the bench, so his fantasy upside will be somewhat limited.
