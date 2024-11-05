Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson News: Best game of season thus far

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Larsson posted 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.

Larsson made the most of his opportunity Monday and posted a career-best mark in scoring, and this was also the first time he logged more than 20 minutes off the bench. Larsson is not going to assume a starting role any time soon, but he might be productive in deeper formats as long as he hovers around the 20-minute mark on a per-game basis.

