Pelle Larsson News: Best game of season thus far

Larsson posted 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.

Larsson made the most of his opportunity Monday and posted a career-best mark in scoring, and this was also the first time he logged more than 20 minutes off the bench. Larsson is not going to assume a starting role any time soon, but he might be productive in deeper formats as long as he hovers around the 20-minute mark on a per-game basis.