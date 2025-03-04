Pelle Larsson News: Career-best night off bench

Larsson contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 106-90 win over the Wizards.

The 2024 second-round pick set a new career scoring high while playing more than 20 minutes for the first time since Feb. 5, but Larsson's increased usage came with both Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez sidelined by ankle injuries, and in a game the Heat led by 19 points at halftime. Larsson can't be counted on to repeat this performance any time soon, but if Wiggins and Jaquez are both still in street clothes Wednesday in Cleveland, the 24-year-old forward might have some appeal as a bargain DFS option.