Pelle Larsson News: Career best outing in overtime win

Larsson racked up 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Larsson provided a spark off the bench in Sunday's extended contest, ending as one of two Heat players in double figures in scoring and as one of five players to do so. Larsson set a new career high in scoring, now having reached double figures in scoring twice this year.