Pelle Larsson News: Cleared to play Saturday

Larsson (foot) is available for Saturday's game against Houston.

Larsson was originally listed as questionable for Saturday's game due to a bruised right foot, but the second-year pro has been cleared to play against the Rockets. He has averaged 14.4 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 threes over 31.3 minutes per game over his last eight outings.