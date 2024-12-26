Pelle Larsson News: Good to go against Orlando

Larsson (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After being a late addition to the injury report due to a right ankle sprain, Larsson has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday. The rookie forward is averaging 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.9 minutes across his last 10 appearances.