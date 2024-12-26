Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Good to go against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 3:11pm

Larsson (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After being a late addition to the injury report due to a right ankle sprain, Larsson has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday. The rookie forward is averaging 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.9 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now