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Pelle Larsson News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:18am

Larsson (elbow) is good to go Tuesday against the Hornets.

As expected, Larsson was able to shed his probable tag for this contest. He'll be on the streaming radar Tuesday, with Andrew Wiggins (toe) already ruled out and Bam Adebayo (calf) listed as doubtful.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
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