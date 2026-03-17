Pelle Larsson News: Good to go Tuesday
Larsson (elbow) is good to go Tuesday against the Hornets.
As expected, Larsson was able to shed his probable tag for this contest. He'll be on the streaming radar Tuesday, with Andrew Wiggins (toe) already ruled out and Bam Adebayo (calf) listed as doubtful.
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