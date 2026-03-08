Pelle Larsson News: Holding onto starting role
Larsson ended Sunday's 121-110 win over the Pistons with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.
Between all the absences amongst Miami's wing and backcourt players of late, Larsson has managed to start each of his appearances since Jan. 15. The swingman should continue to start until the Heat get either Andrew Wiggins (toe) or Norman Powell (groin) back in the fold. Over his last nine outings, Larsson has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.
