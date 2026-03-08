Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Holding onto starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Larsson ended Sunday's 121-110 win over the Pistons with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

Between all the absences amongst Miami's wing and backcourt players of late, Larsson has managed to start each of his appearances since Jan. 15. The swingman should continue to start until the Heat get either Andrew Wiggins (toe) or Norman Powell (groin) back in the fold. Over his last nine outings, Larsson has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago