Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Impressive 20-and-10 performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Larsson closed with 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-109 win over the 76ers.

Larsson continues to quietly put together a breakout season, recording his first double-double of the campaign. Although his season-long rank has him outside the top 200, there is an argument to be made for him being a must-roster player, given his role. In 16 games over the past month, he has averaged 30.6 minutes per contest, during which he has put up 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
Author Image
Adam King
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago