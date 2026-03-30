Pelle Larsson News: Impressive 20-and-10 performance
Larsson closed with 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-109 win over the 76ers.
Larsson continues to quietly put together a breakout season, recording his first double-double of the campaign. Although his season-long rank has him outside the top 200, there is an argument to be made for him being a must-roster player, given his role. In 16 games over the past month, he has averaged 30.6 minutes per contest, during which he has put up 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers.
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