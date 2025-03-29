Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson

Pelle Larsson News: Impressive on both ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Larsson ended Saturday's 118-95 win over the 76ers with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals in 30 minutes.

Larsson played a massive role in this win Saturday and arguably delivered one of his best performances of the season, filling the stat sheet with at least two tallies in each of the five major categories while ending just two points away from tying his career-best scoring mark. Larsson's upside shouldn't be very high going forward, and the only scenario in which he might earn significant minutes would be if Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) misses more time.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
