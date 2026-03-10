Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Keeps producing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Larsson provided 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 victory over Washington.

Larsson scored in double digits for the fourth consecutive outing and has achieved this mark in eight of his 10 appearances since the All-Star break. The second-year forward seems to have entrenched himself into a starting role, and he's been making the most of the uptick in playing time he's enjoyed of late whenever Tyler Herro (quadriceps) and/or Norman Powell (groin) have been sidelined. Larsson is averaging 11.1 points per game in his previous 10 contests.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago