Pelle Larsson News: Late addition to injury report

Larsson is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Magic due to a right ankle sprain.

Despite being listed as available all day, Larsson is now in danger of missing Thursday's contest due to a right ankle sprain that previously caused him to sit out five straight contests. With Jimmy Butler (conditioning) already ruled out, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic could all see increased playing time against Orlando.