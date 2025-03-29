Pelle Larsson News: Making third career start

Larsson is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Larsson will move into the starting lineup due to the absence of Andrew Wiggins (hamstring), who didn't travel with the Heat for their upcoming three-game road trip and won't play in Saturday's matchup against the 76ers. Larsson has logged 14 and 18 minutes in his previous two starts this season, with the Heat losing both contests.