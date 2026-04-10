Pelle Larsson News: Not starting Friday

Larsson won't start Friday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After starting six straight games, Larsson will slide to the second unit Friday. The second-year wing has come off the bench just six times since the beginning of January, averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 24.8 minutes per contest in those appearances. However, he will likely still see starter-level minutes due to Norman Powell (groin), Tyler Herro (foot) and Davion Mitchell (shoulder) being unavailable.