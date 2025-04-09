Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 4:44pm

Larsson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Larsson will be available off the bench for this contest, though it's worth noting that the rookie out of Arizona has spent most of the season in that role. He's sliding back to the bench due to the returns of Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Haywood Highsmith (Achilles), which should limit his minutes considerably.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now