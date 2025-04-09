Pelle Larsson News: Not starting Wednesday
Larsson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Larsson will be available off the bench for this contest, though it's worth noting that the rookie out of Arizona has spent most of the season in that role. He's sliding back to the bench due to the returns of Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Haywood Highsmith (Achilles), which should limit his minutes considerably.
