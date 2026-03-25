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Pelle Larsson News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Larsson isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Larsson had started in each of his last 29 appearances, but he'll come off the bench Wednesday as the Heat opt to start Norman Powell. In 13 appearances off the bench this season, Larsson is averaging 15.8 minutes.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
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