Pelle Larsson News: Plays 22 minutes in loss

Larsson closed with six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Hornets.

Larsson managed to play through a lower leg contusion to conclude his season. Across 70 regular-season appearances, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes per contest.