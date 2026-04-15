Pelle Larsson News: Plays 22 minutes in loss
Larsson closed with six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Hornets.
Larsson managed to play through a lower leg contusion to conclude his season. Across 70 regular-season appearances, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes per contest.
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