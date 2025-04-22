Pelle Larsson News: Plays in garbage time in Game 1

Larsson played the final 1:23 of Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff series, recording no statistics during his time on the court.

Larsson missed the final three games of the regular season as well as the Heat's 109-90 play-in win over the Bulls last Wednesday due to a right ankle sprain, but he was cleared to play in advance of Friday's Play-In Tournament finale versus the Hawks. The rookie wing didn't see the floor in the Heat's 123-114 win over Atlanta, and while he remained outside of the rotation for the series opener in Cleveland, he got the chance to play in garbage time. Before getting injured, Larsson had started in each of his last six appearances and averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes per game, but he looks like he won't be in store for a regular role in the playoffs unless head coach Erik Spoelstra elects to drop one of Alec Burks, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson or Haywood Highsmith from the rotation.