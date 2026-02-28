Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Pops for 20 in win over Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:39pm

Larsson ended with 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 victory over the Rockets.

After a sluggish four-game stretch following his return from a bruised forearm, Larsson perked up and scored at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 1. Over 18 appearances since joining the starting five in mid-January, the second-year wing is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 boards, 3.8 assists and 0.9 steals.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
