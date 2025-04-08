Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Productive on both ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 9:22am

Larsson totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 117-105 win over the 76ers.

Larsson made his sixth consecutive start Monday, reaching double figures for the fourth time during that stretch. He was efficient on offense and disruptive on defense, swiping three steals. During this six-start run, the rookie is putting up 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals across 29.7 minutes per game. Larsson has filled in nicely for the injured Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the past six contests with a nagging hamstring injury.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
