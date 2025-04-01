Pelle Larsson News: Productive once again

Larsson notched 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 120-94 win over Washington.

Larsson is making a strong case to remain in the starting unit for the time being, as he's racked up 29 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, five steals and two blocks in his last two starts while shooting 50 percent from the floor. Larsson is starting only due to the absence of Andrew Wiggins (hamstring), but the rookie out of Arizona has turned heads with his play of late as the Heat aim to make a late push for a playoff berth.