Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Puts up 12 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Larsson (finger) tallied 12 points (6-9 FG), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes Friday in the Heat's 128-97 win over the Hawks.

Miami welcomed back two key rotation pieces for its first contest out of the All-Star break, as Larsson was back in action following a three-game absence and Tyler Herro (ribs) returned following a 15-game absence. Herro led the scoring charge for Miami with 24 points in his 23 minutes, but it was Larsson who moved back into the starting five and ended up seeing the heavier workload. Expect Herro to eventually take back a spot on the top unit, but Larsson should be in line for at least one more start Saturday versus the Grizzlies. Larsson should have a path to another 30-minute workload, as Miami will have some extra playing time to go around with Davion Mitchell (illness) listed as doubtful for the second leg of the back-to-back set.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago