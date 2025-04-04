Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Records four steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Larsson produced three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Larsson matched his career-high mark of four steals in the loss, but he cooled off on the offensive end. He's made the most of his newfound minutes in Miami with so many injuries on the roster, posting averages of 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 34.3 minutes.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
