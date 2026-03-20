Pelle Larsson News: Scores in double figures again
Larsson notched 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 loss to the Lakers.
Larsson reached double-digit points for the eighth consecutive game, continuing to serve as a reliable starter while Miami deals with multiple injuries to its wing rotation. The rookie swingman also provided steady secondary playmaking Thursday, finishing with at least five assists for the third time in his last six outings. Since the All-Star break, Larsson has seen a significant uptick in usage and is averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 31.4 minutes per game.
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