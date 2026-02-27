Pelle Larsson News: Solid line in first unit

Larsson accumulated nine points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to Philadelphia.

Larsson continues to be an underrated fantasy asset for the Heat. He's seeing 34.0 minutes per contest over his last four outings, posting averages of 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 three-pointers.