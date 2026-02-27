Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson News: Solid line in first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Larsson accumulated nine points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to Philadelphia.

Larsson continues to be an underrated fantasy asset for the Heat. He's seeing 34.0 minutes per contest over his last four outings, posting averages of 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 three-pointers.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
19 days ago