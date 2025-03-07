Pelle Larsson News: Starting Friday vs. Minnesota

Larsson is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Larsson will make his second start of his career Friday while Terry Rozier retreats to the bench. Larsson has seen inconsistent playing time this season, and since the beginning of February he has averaged 3.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 11.9 minutes per game across nine outings.