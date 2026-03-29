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Pelle Larsson News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Larsson is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Pacers on Sunday.

Larsson has come off the bench in each of the Heat's last two games, but the second-year pro will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game due to the absence of Norman Powell (illness/back). Larsson started in 29 straight games from mid-January to late March, and over that span he averaged 12.87 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals over 29.6 minutes per game.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
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