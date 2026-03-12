Pelle Larsson News: Strikes for 28 points in victory
Larsson registered 28 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over Milwaukee.
Larsson provided an unexpected scoring boost after putting up 11 points or fewer in his previous three outings entering Thursday. His 28-point night marks his best offensive showing of the 2025-26 campaign, and he was also far more productive than usual on the boards and as a playmaker. Larsson has been a pleasant surprise while the Heat wait for Tyler Herro (quadriceps), Norman Powell (groin) and Andrew Wiggins (toe) to get healthy.
