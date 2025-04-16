Pelle Larsson News: Will play Wednesday

Larsson (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

After missing the last three games of the regular season due to an ankle injury, Larsson will return to the floor Wednesday in Chicago. The rookie forward finished his first regular season in the NBA, playing in 55 games and posting 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor.