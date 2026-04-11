Pete Nance headshot

Pete Nance Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Nance (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

If Nance can return for Milwaukee's regular-season finale, he could see quality minutes with Myles Turner (ankle), Bobby Portis (wrist) and Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) out. Check back for another update closer to Sunday's tipoff.

Pete Nance
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
59 days ago