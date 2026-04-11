Pete Nance Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Nance (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
If Nance can return for Milwaukee's regular-season finale, he could see quality minutes with Myles Turner (ankle), Bobby Portis (wrist) and Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) out. Check back for another update closer to Sunday's tipoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More