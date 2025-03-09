Pete Nance Injury: Ruled out again Sunday
Nance (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Nance has yet to suit up since signing a two-way pact with Milwaukee on Feb. 27 due to a left ankle sprain. The 25-year-old center's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Pacers, though it is more likely that he plays in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd whenever he returns to game action.
