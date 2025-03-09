Fantasy Basketball
Pete Nance headshot

Pete Nance Injury: Ruled out again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Nance (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Nance has yet to suit up since signing a two-way pact with Milwaukee on Feb. 27 due to a left ankle sprain. The 25-year-old center's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Pacers, though it is more likely that he plays in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd whenever he returns to game action.

Pete Nance
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
