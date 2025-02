Nance didn't play in Thursday's 130-116 win over the Raptors 905 due to an ankle injury.

Nance is averaging 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes across his six appearances for the Charge this season. His next chance to suit up will come against the Birmingham Squadron on Feb. 22.