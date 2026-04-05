Pete Nance News: Back to bench

Nance won't start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

With Ryan Rollins (hip) returning to action, Nance will shift back to a bench role after posting his first career double-double during Friday's loss to Boston. Nance has played at least 30 minutes in seven of the last 10 games (five starts) for the short-handed Bucks, averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 29.0 minutes during that stretch while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.