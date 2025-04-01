Pete Nance News: Decent output in G League finale

Nance submitted 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

After bouncing around with three different teams, the two-way player finished the G League regular season with the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday. Over nine games (six starts) this year, Nance averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes while shooting 41.3 percent from deep.