Pete Nance News: Drops out of rotation

Nance (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Tuesday's 128-117 win over the Heat.

Nance had appeared in each of the Bucks' previous 16 games, but after logging just five minutes two days earlier in a blowout loss to the Raptors, the third-year big man dropped out of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation entirely Tuesday. The 26-year-old's playing-time outlook probably won't improve in the near future, as the impending return of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will leave even fewer minutes available in the frontcourt.