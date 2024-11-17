Pete Nance News: Explodes for 26 points

Nance registered 26 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 110-96 loss to the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Nance led the way in scoring and rebounding for the Charge, but it wasn't enough to keep this one close. The 24-year-old has now reached the 20-point threshold in two of his last three games, bouncing back from a sluggish four-point showing Thursday, also against Sioux Falls.