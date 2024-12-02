Pete Nance News: Gets two-way pact with Philadelphia

Nance agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers on Monday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

While Nance will most likely spend the majority of the season in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats, he's expected to suit up regularly for Philadelphia in the short term while Joel Embiid (knee) and Andre Drummond (ankle) are sidelined with injuries. The 24-year-old big man had appeared in eight G League games for the Cleveland Charge thus far during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals across 34.5 minutes per game. He'll likely slot in third on the depth chart at center behind Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona until Embiid and Drummond return to action.