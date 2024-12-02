Pete Nance News: Inks two-way pact with Philly
The 76ers signed Nance to a two-way contract Monday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Nance will join the 76ers on a two-way deal, though he'll likely spend the majority of his time with their G League affiliate -- the Delaware Blue Coats. The 24-year-old forward has appeared in eight G League Tip-Off Tournament outings for the Cleveland Charge in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals across 34.5 minutes per game.
